Baseball: Ohtani makes history as 1st-ever 2-way MLB All-Star

Newsfrom Japan

Los Angeles Angels two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani became the first player in MLB history to be named an All-Star as both a hitter and a pitcher as the All-Star Game rosters were filled out Sunday. Ohtani was selected as a pitcher after being voted into the game earlier in the week by fans as the American League's designated hitter. The reserves and pitchers were announced to complete the American and National League teams' 32-man rosters. Ohtani was joined by two other Japanese pitchers on the All-Star roster -- Yusei Kikuchi of the Seattle Mariners, who attended the same high school as Ohtan...