Baseball: Ohtani ties Matsui's Japan single-season MLB home run record

Newsfrom Japan

Shohei Ohtani hit his major league-leading 31st homer of the season for the Los Angeles Angels in the team's 6-5 walk-off victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday. With his third-inning solo shot off Baltimore's Thomas Eshelman, Ohtani tied the record for the most homers in a Major League Baseball season by a Japanese-born player, set by former New York Yankees player Hideki Matsui in 2004. After blowing a four-run lead, the Angels rallied in the ninth to complete a sweep of the Orioles. With the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth, Juan Lagares smacked a double into right-center field...