Tokyo stocks open lower on COVID-19 vaccine shortage, virus fears

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were lower in early trading Monday on concerns about Japan's COVID-19 vaccine shortage and a recent rise in infection numbers. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 160.56 points, or 0.56 percent, from Friday to 28,622.72. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 10.23 points, or 0.52 percent, at 1,946.08. Decliners were led by iron and steel, information and communication, and securities house issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 111.14-15 yen compared with 110.96-111.06 yen in New York and 111...