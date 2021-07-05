Tokyo stocks fall in morning on COVID-19 vaccine shortage concerns

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were lower Monday morning on concerns over a coronavirus resurgence in Japan and a shortage of COVID-19 vaccines. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 172.25 points, or 0.60 percent, from Monday to 28,611.03. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 7.90 points, or 0.40 percent, at 1,948.41. Decliners were led by iron and steel, mining, and information and communication issues.