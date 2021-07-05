Basketball: NBA players Hachimura, Watanabe headline Japan men's team

Newsfrom Japan

NBA players Rui Hachimura and Yuta Watanabe will be called upon to provide scoring, rebounding and star power at the Tokyo Games opening later this month after being named Monday to the Japanese men's Olympic basketball squad. Along with Yudai Baba, a guard for Melbourne United in Australia's National Basketball League, Washington Wizards forward Hachimura and Toronto Raptors forward Watanabe make up the overseas-based contingent on coach Julio Lamas' 12-man roster. Hachimura has also been selected as a flagbearer for the Japan delegation at the July 23 opening ceremony. U.S.-born forward/cent...