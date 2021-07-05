Tokyo stocks end lower on COVID-19, vaccine shortage fears

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended lower Monday on rising concerns about a recent surge in coronavirus infections as the country battles a shortage of COVID-19 vaccines. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 185.09 points, or 0.64 percent, from Friday at 28,598.19. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 7.32 points, or 0.37 percent, lower at 1,948.99. Decliners were led by iron and steel, information and communication, and pulp and paper issues.