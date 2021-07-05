Eco-friendly material maker TBM gets investment from SK Group

Newsfrom Japan

TBM Co., a Japanese maker of environmentally conscious materials, has forged an agreement on capital participation from South Korean conglomerate SK Group. SK Group will take a 10 percent stake in TBM to engage in the development and sale of the startup's LIMEX recyclable materials through the 13.5 billion yen ($123 million) deal struck through SK Japan Investment Inc., the group's local investment unit. TBM was founded in 2011 and is known for its signature technologies on LIMEX, a sustainable material derived from limestone that could be an alternative to plastic and paper. LIMEX can be used...