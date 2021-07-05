Soccer: Grampus into ACL knockout phase with 5th straight win

Newsfrom Japan

Nagoya Grampus reached the knockout stage of the Asian Champions League for the first time in nine years after beating Johor Darul Ta'zim of Malaysia 2-1 on Sunday, their fifth straight win, clinching the top spot in Group G. Brazilian winger Mateus won a penalty and scored from the spot just four minutes in at Rajamangala Stadium in Thailand before Hiroyuki Abe curled into the far corner with a superb left-footed effort from the edge of the box in the 28th minute. Nagoya conceded for the first time in the campaign three minutes before the break, Ramadhan Saifullah Usman tapping in a rebound a...