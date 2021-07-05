Soccer: Former Arsenal winger Miyaichi joins 1st J1 club in F Marinos

Newsfrom Japan

Former Arsenal winger Ryo Miyaichi has signed for Yokohama F Marinos, the J1 side said Monday, the speedster joining a J-League club for the first time in his career. The 28-year-old former Japan international spent the past six years at St. Pauli in the 2. Bundesliga but injuries to both knees curtailed his spell in Germany, allowing him just a single league appearance this past season. "It's a challenge for me," Miyaichi said in an online press conference, revealing that a secure medical environment in Japan was one of the reasons behind his decision to return home. "There were times I thoug...