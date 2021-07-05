Tennis: Osaka to arrive in Japan days before Tokyo Olympics

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka is planning to arrive in Japan days before the start of the Tokyo Olympics from her base in the United States, a source close to the matter said Monday. The source said Osaka, who resumed training in late June, will prepare for her games debut by arriving in Japan before July 19 when Ariake Tennis Park, the Olympic venue, will be made available for practice. The tennis tournaments at the Olympics start on the 24th. Osaka withdrew from the French Open in late May after skipping a press conference and being threatened with disqualification, later revealing her ba...