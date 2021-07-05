Yahoo Japan to get trademark rights for Yahoo brand for 178 bil. yen

Newsfrom Japan

Yahoo Japan Corp. said Monday it will acquire trademark rights related to the use of the Yahoo brand in Japan for 178.5 billion yen ($1.6 billion) from a subsidiary of U.S. Verizon Media to enhance its corporate value. The deal will enable the internet and e-commerce giant to use the Yahoo brand and licensed technology in Japan without paying royalties, while also giving its operator Z Holdings Corp. "greater flexibility" in using the brand and in the development of its businesses. A new license agreement will take effect after U.S. investment firm Apollo Global Management Inc. completes its a...