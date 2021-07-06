Baseball: Matsui marvels at slugging phenom Ohtani after record tied

Newsfrom Japan

Former New York Yankee Hideki Matsui heaped praise on Shohei Ohtani after the Los Angeles Angels two-way star tied his record of 31 home runs hit by a Japanese-born player in a Major League season on Sunday. "I'm just dazzled at the astounding pace he is getting home runs at," said 47-yer-old Matsui, who set the record in 2004 and had 175 homers during his 10-year spell in the majors, including a year with the Angels in 2010. "I believe his inquiring mind and training toward batting, on top of his talent, has developed him into one of the best long-ball hitters in the major leagues." Two-way s...