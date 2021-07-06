Tokyo stocks open flat on dip-buying, COVID fears

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened almost flat Tuesday as investors bought on dips after the benchmark Nikkei retreated the previous day, while concerns about resurging coronavirus cases in the capital ahead of the Olympics also dented investor sentiment. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 4.66 points, or 0.02 percent, from Monday to 28,593.53. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 0.57 point, or 0.03 percent, at 1,949.56. Decliners were led by pharmaceutical and metal product issues, while oil and coal product, and air...