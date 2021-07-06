Baseball: Angels manager says Ohtani will pitch, hit in All-Star Game

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese sensation Shohei Ohtani will pitch and hit for the American League in next week's All-Star Game, Los Angeles Angels manager Joe Maddon confirmed Monday. Maddon said he and Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash, who is piloting the AL All-Star team, have already spoken about a plan for Ohtani for the July 13 game at Denver's Coors Field. Details about how he will be used on the mound, and in which innings, are still being ironed out. "I have (had a conversation with Cash) but there's no conclusion yet. The conclusion is that he would pitch but how it's going to happen, it's not been conclu...