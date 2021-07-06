Tokyo stocks rise in morning on dip-buying, strong energy shares

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were higher Tuesday morning as investors bought on dips after the Nikkei index's fall the previous day, while energy related shares supported the market on overnight gains in crude oil prices. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 127.62 points, or 0.45 percent, from Monday to 28,725.81. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 10.35 points, or 0.53 percent, at 1,959.34. Gainers were led by air transportation, mining, and oil and coal product issues.