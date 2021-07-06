Japan citizens not required to be vaccinated before leaving Indonesia

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese citizens living in Indonesia do not need to prove they have been vaccinated against the coronavirus when departing international airports, including Jakarta's Soekarno-Hatta International Airport, a Japanese embassy official said Tuesday. Concern had grown among unvaccinated Japanese in the country following an Indonesian government announcement Sunday that starting Tuesday, foreign residents must be vaccinated before traveling within and out of the country. Many Japanese who are hesitant to be vaccinated in Indonesia are planning to get free vaccine shots upon their return to Japan u...