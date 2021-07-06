Japan's transcosmos opens warehouse in Jakarta to boost e-commerce

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese one-stop services provider transcosmos Inc. has launched a warehouse and analytics team in Jakarta to enhance its e-commerce business in Indonesia. A subsidiary of the Tokyo-based company, PT. transcosmos Commerce, opened the warehouse in April in the central part of the capital. The exact location and floor space of the warehouse, the first run by the local unit, have yet to be disclosed along with any other details. The capacity of the warehouse is due to be expanded by the end of this month so it will be able to handle large-size items such as electric household appliances, transco...