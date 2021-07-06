Tokyo stocks end higher on firm energy shares, dip-buying

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended higher Tuesday as energy shares were buoyed by a rise in crude oil prices while investors scooped up shares following the Nikkei index's decline to a two-week low the previous day. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 45.02 points, or 0.16 percent, from Monday at 28,643.21. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 5.51 points, or 0.28 percent, higher at 1,954.50. Gainers were led by air transportation, oil and coal product, and mining issues.