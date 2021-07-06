Soccer: Kawasaki stay perfect in ACL group stage

Newsfrom Japan

Kei Chinen and Tatsuya Hasegawa found the net Monday as Kawasaki Frontale remained unbeaten in the Asian Champions League with a 2-0 victory over Filipino side United City FC. The J-League champions lead Group I with four straight wins following a closer contest against a United City outfit they thrashed 8-0 three days earlier. Chinen opened the scoring in the 18th minute at Tashkent's Lokomotiv Stadium, beating keeper Anthony Pinthus from a tight angle. Hasegawa added the second in the 78th minute, tapping in from close range. In the day's other Group I clash, South Korea's Daegu FC defeated ...