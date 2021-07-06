Japan maker faces charge over attempted drone motor export to China

A Japanese machine manufacturer and its president were referred to prosecutors Tuesday over a suspected attempt to export to China motors that could be used for military-purpose drones, investigative sources said. The products of Tonegawa Seiko Co. based in Tokyo's Ota Ward could have been delivered to a firm which conducts business with the Chinese People's Liberation Army, according to the sources. The 90-year-old president of the company allegedly tried to export motors around June last year by ignoring the Economy, Trade and Industry Ministry's request to submit an application for an expor...
