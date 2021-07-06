JR East to inspect baggage at Tokyo stations during Olympics

Newsfrom Japan

East Japan Railway Co. said Tuesday it will inspect the belongings of some passengers during the Tokyo Olympics at major stations in the metropolitan area in cooperation with police, as part of measures to prevent crime and terrorism. It is the first time that the major train operator, better known as JR East, has decided to conduct such baggage inspections. On the same day, Central Japan Railway Co. said it will also carry out similar security checks at stations of shinkansen bullet trains in the Tokyo area. During the 17-day Olympics that will begin July 23 and the Paralympics, JR East plans...