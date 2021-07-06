Japan to tighten border control for travelers from Indonesia, Zambia

Newsfrom Japan

The Japanese government said Tuesday it will tighten border controls for travelers from some countries including Indonesia, Kyrgyzstan and Zambia to prevent the spread of highly contagious new variants of the coronavirus. In a set of changes to border control measures taking effect Friday, those arriving from such selected countries will be asked to stay in designated facilities longer and take more coronavirus tests. Those arriving from Zambia will be newly subject to a 10-day quarantine, and the quarantine period for travelers from Indonesia and Kyrgyzstan will be extended to 10 days from si...