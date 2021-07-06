Gov't expects Japan's GDP to return to pre-pandemic level in 2021

Newsfrom Japan

The government projected Tuesday that Japan's economy will return to a pre-coronavirus pandemic level later this year, expecting further acceleration of domestic vaccine rollouts and a strong recovery of the world economy to help it pick up faster. The Cabinet Office forecast the nation's real gross domestic product to grow 3.7 percent in fiscal 2021 from the previous year to 546.0 trillion yen ($4.9 trillion), which is slightly larger than the 545.3 trillion yen predicted in January. In the January estimate, the government had said Japan's economy would recover to its pre-pandemic level in fi...