Soccer: Cerezo put 5 past Guangzhou to stay top in ACL

Newsfrom Japan

Cerezo Osaka hammered Guangzhou FC of China 5-0 in the Asian Champions League on Tuesday, their fourth win in five games keeping them atop Group J on 13 points. Mutsuki Kato's half-volley opened the scoring in the 33rd minute before Cerezo hit four after the break in Buriram, Thailand, despite fielding reserve players to close in on the knockout phase. Taishi Matsumoto steered home a cutback in the 53rd minute, Tiago headed in a corner in the 67th minute and Matsumoto got his second five minutes later with a calm effort to the bottom corner. Kato also claimed a brace, rounding the keeper and r...