Baseball: Japan Olympic team pitcher Senga gets hammered in return

Kodai Senga, who is slated to pitch for Japan at the upcoming Tokyo Olympics, was treated roughly on Tuesday after a three-month injury layoff, the SoftBank Hawks ace getting shelled for 10 runs in an 11-3 Pacific League loss to the Lotte Marines. Senga (1-1), who hurt his ankle in his April 6 season debut, threw hard but lacked touch and command. He allowed nine hits and three walks, while striking out none of the 20 batters he faced over 2-2/3 innings at Chiba's Zozo Marine Stadium. The 28-year-old right-hander was named to Japan's Olympic team on Monday after Yomiuri Giants ace Tomoyuki Sug...