CORRECTION (:Nuclear:)

Newsfrom Japan

In the story headlined "1st U.N. nuclear ban meeting to discuss 10-yr disarmament deadline," please note the following CORRECTION. At headline, please read ... 1st U.N. nuke ban mtg. to discuss disarmament period with 10 yrs eyed ...(not ... 1st U.N. nuclear ban meeting to discuss 10-yr disarmament deadline ... as sent). At 1st graf, please read ... a deadline for complete nuclear disarmament, starting with a 10-year period ...(not ... a 10-year deadline for complete nuclear disarmament ... as sent). A corrected version will move momentarily.