CORRECTED: 1st U.N. nuke ban mtg. to discuss disarmament period with 10 yrs eyed

Parties to a U.N. treaty prohibiting nuclear weapons are expected to discuss a deadline for complete nuclear disarmament, starting with a 10-year period at their first meeting set to be held next January, the conference's president-designate said. Alexander Kmentt, director of the department for disarmament issues in the Austrian Foreign Ministry, told Kyodo News in an interview Monday that the deadline to be discussed as part of the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons aims to stop nuclear-armed states from expanding their stockpiles, and strengthen pressure from the international com...