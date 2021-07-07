Tokyo stocks open sharply lower on Dow's decline

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened sharply lower Wednesday, tracking overnight losses on the Dow Jones index following the results of worse-than-expected U.S. economic data the previous day. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 460.85 points, or 1.61 percent, from Tuesday to 28,182.36. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 22.78 points, or 1.17 percent, at 1,931.72. Every industry category lost ground, led by mining, iron and steel, and nonferrous metal issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 110.60-61 yen compared with 1...