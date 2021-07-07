Tokyo stocks down in morning on poor U.S. economic data, firm yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks dropped Wednesday morning after worse-than-expected U.S. economic data brought down the Dow Jones index, while export-related issues were hit by the yen's firmness against the U.S. dollar. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 279.39 points, or 0.98 percent, from Tuesday to 28,363.82. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 16.08 points, or 0.82 percent, at 1,938.42. Every industry category lost ground except for precision instrument issues. Major decliners were led by mining, oil and coal product, and iron and steel issues.