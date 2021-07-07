Main events scheduled for Thursday, July 8

Newsfrom Japan

Main events scheduled in Japan for Thursday, July 8: -- International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach to visit Japan. -- Government to decide on whether to maintain restrictions under COVID-19 quasi-state of emergency in Tokyo and other areas beyond its scheduled end on July 11. -- Finance Ministry to release preliminary balance of payments statistics for May at 8:50 a.m. -- Cabinet Office to release monthly "economy watchers" survey for June at 2 p.m. -- Tokyo Shoko Research to release corporate bankruptcy data for June, 1st half of 2021.