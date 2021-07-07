Baseball: Ohtani earns 4th win, drives in run against Red Sox

Newsfrom Japan

Shohei Ohtani threw seven solid innings and gave himself run support with an RBI double Tuesday as the Los Angeles Angels overpowered the Boston Red Sox 5-3. After lasting less than an inning in his previous start at Yankee Stadium on June 30, the two-way star bounced back for his fourth win of the season against the American League East leaders, striking out four, while allowing two runs on five hits. Ohtani (4-1), who made history with selection to the upcoming All-Star Game as both designated hitter and pitcher, tied it at 1-1 in the bottom of the first at Angel Stadium with a sharp line dr...