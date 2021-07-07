Tokyo stocks fall on weak energy shares, strong yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks fell Wednesday after a drop in crude oil futures hit energy shares and the yen's strength against the U.S. dollar dragged down export-related issues. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 276.26 points, or 0.96 percent, from Tuesday at 28,366.95. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 16.82 points, or 0.86 percent, lower at 1,937.68. Every industry category lost ground except for precision instrument issues. Major decliners were led by mining, oil and coal product, and insurance issues.