Soccer: Rakuten CEO raps Barcelona players over apparent racist videos

The head of Spanish soccer powerhouse Barcelona's jersey sponsor said Tuesday he will make an official protest to the club after two of its high-profile French players appeared to mock Japanese hotel staff in a viral video. Hiroshi Mikitani, chairman and CEO of Japanese e-commerce giant Rakuten Inc., said he feels "very regretful over discriminatory remarks by Barcelona players" Ousmane Dembele and Antoine Griezmann, in the videos recently leaked online. "Favoring Barcelona's philosophy, Rakuten has sponsored the club. Therefore, in any circumstances, this kind of remark is unforgivable, and w...