Japan, Britain defense ministers to hold talks in Tokyo

Japanese and British defense ministers are set to hold talks in Tokyo later this month to coordinate joint exercises involving the Self-Defense Forces and a British aircraft carrier strike group dispatched to the western Pacific, Japanese government sources said Wednesday. Japan's Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi and his British counterpart Ben Wallace are also expected to discuss issues related to China's growing military influence in the East and South China seas while reaffirming their commitment to promoting a free and open Indo-Pacific. A meeting between Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and Wall...