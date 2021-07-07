G-20 should take "urgent" action to address diverging recovery: IMF

Newsfrom Japan

The Group of 20 major economies should take "urgent" action to address the increasing diverging global economic recovery amid unequal access to coronavirus vaccinations, the International Monetary Fund said Wednesday, citing how faster access to inoculations may save hundreds of thousands of lives. "The world is facing a worsening two-track recovery, driven by dramatic differences in vaccine availability, infection rates, and the ability to provide policy support," IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva said in a message ahead of a two-day meeting of the G-20 finance chiefs in Italy from Friday. "It i...