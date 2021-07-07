Japanese drugmaker Shionogi to double COVID vaccine supply to 60 mil.

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese pharmaceutical firm Shionogi & Co. will provide up to 120 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine under development annually or enough for 60 million people, doubling its supply plan as it found a lower dosage was still efficacious, according to the company. The vaccine, which could be the first domestically developed in Japan, can be effective even with half the amount previously deemed necessary, company officials said. The company is planning to determine the appropriate dosage by expanding clinical tests launched in December last year. If Shionogi can get the go-ahead under the gove...