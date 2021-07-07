M'bishi Electric products without proper checkup sent to 15 nations

Newsfrom Japan

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.'s train-use air conditioners which may not have gone through proper inspection before shipment have been exported to about 15 countries including the United States, Britain and Germany, company officials said Wednesday. The Japanese electronics conglomerate has exported a total of 15,800 such air conditioners, although there are no problems with their safety or performance, the officials said. The Tokyo-based company admitted last week that about 84,600 air conditioners with falsified inspection data were delivered to some 80 companies between 1985 and 2020, of which ...