Japan names Yano, ex-aide to Suga, as top finance bureaucrat

The Japanese government on Wednesday named Koji Yano, director general of the Finance Ministry's Budget Bureau and a former aide to Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, as the country's new top finance bureaucrat. Yano, 58, will succeed Mitsuru Ota, 61, as vice finance minister, the top bureaucratic post at the most powerful ministry in Japan, effective Thursday. The government also named Masato Kanda, who heads the ministry's International Bureau, as Japan's top currency diplomat. His appointment will take effect on July 16 after a two-day in-person gathering of finance chiefs of the Group of 20 ma...