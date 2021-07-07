Baseball: Watanabe helps Swallows knock off CL-leading Tigers

Newsfrom Japan

Substitute outfielder Daiki Watanabe delivered a tie-breaking eighth-inning RBI double and made a clutch defensive play in the ninth to help the Yakult Swallows to a 6-4 win over the Central League-leading Hanshin Tigers on Wednesday. Watanabe, a seldom-used reserve, entered in the eighth inning as defensive replacement in right field with the game tied 4-4 at Tokyo's Jingu Stadium. He doubled with one out and one on in the bottom of the inning to put Yakult in front. Japan Olympic team member Tetsuto Yamada, who hit a three-run first-inning homer, his 23rd, made it 6-4 by scoring Watanabe wit...