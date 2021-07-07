China hints at cutting bank reserve requirement to spur economy

Newsfrom Japan

China indicated Wednesday that the country's central bank will cut the amount of cash that banks must hold as reserves, in an attempt to ease credit and shore up the economy hit by rises in global material prices, state-media reported. The reduction of the reserve requirement ration by the People's Bank of China would be aimed at prompting financial institutions to lend more money to companies and other entities to boost consumption and domestic investment. China will increase the financial support for the real economy, especially the micro, small and medium-sized enterprises, a State Council ...