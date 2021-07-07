Soccer: 1st-place Grampus held to draw in ACL group stage finale

Newsfrom Japan

J-League side Nagoya Grampus were held to a 1-1 draw in their final Asian Champions League Group G game against South Korea's FC Pohang Steelers. At Bangkok's Rajamangala Stadium, Boris Tashchy equalized in the 88th minute, denying group-winning Grampus a perfect six wins from six games. Naoki Maeda scored the opener in the 51st minute. Grampus had already sealed their spot in the next round, and Maeda said the team had work to do. "I want to make adjustments with the understanding that one point is huge in the championship tournament," Maeda said.