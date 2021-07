Newsfrom Japan

Shohei Ohtani hit his major league-leading 32nd homer on Wednesday to break former New York Yankees slugger Hideki Matsui's 2004 record for the most homers hit in a single MLB season by a Japanese-born player. Ohtani and Matsui are the only Japanese in Major League Baseball's 30-homer club. No Japanese has won a single-season home run title in either leagues in the majors.