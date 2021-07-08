Tokyo stocks open lower on looming fresh COVID emergency declaration

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened lower Thursday as the Japanese government was set to declare a fresh COVID-19 state of emergency in the capital amid a rise in virus infections. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 70.75 points, or 0.25 percent, from Wednesday to 28,296.20. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 3.81 points, or 0.20 percent, at 1,933.87. Decliners were led by mining, air transportation, and pulp and paper issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 110.63-64 yen compared with 110.58-68 yen in New York and 11...