Baseball: Dodgers' Tsutsugo removed from 40-man roster: reports

Newsfrom Japan

The Los Angeles Dodgers passed Japanese outfielder Yoshitomo Tsutsugo through outright waivers on Wednesday, according to multiple U.S. media reports. According to the reporting, Tsutsugo, who has been on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City since June 17, will remain with the minors organization but will no longer occupy a spot on the Dodgers' 40-man roster. The 29-year-old former DeNA BayStars slugger has appeared in 38 games with the Tampa Bay Rays and Dodgers in 2021 but hit just .155 and struck out 39 times in 103 at-bats. The Rays originally signed Tsutsugo to a two-year, $12 m...