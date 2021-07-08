Tokyo stocks slip on looming COVID-19 state of emergency

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks fell Thursday as market sentiment was dented by plans by the Japanese government to declare a fresh coronavirus state of emergency in the capital amid a rapid rise in infections. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 248.92 points, or 0.88 percent, from Wednesday at 28,118.03. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 17.36 points, or 0.90 percent, lower at 1,920.32. Decliners were led by mining, air transportation, and consumer credit issues.