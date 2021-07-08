Soccer: Kawasaki hits hat-trick in Asian Champions League win

Newsfrom Japan

Shuhei Kawasaki scored three goals in J-League side Gamba Osaka's 8-1 Asian Champions League Group H win over Singapore's Tampines Rovers on Wednesday night. Patric also scored a brace for Gamba at Tashkent's Bunyodkor Stadium. Gamba are second in the group with nine points from two wins and three draws. Gamba have one game left, against group leaders Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC, who have already clinched the group's top spot and will advance to the next round. A good result in their final group game on Saturday could see Gamba advance to the next round as one of the top second-place finishers.