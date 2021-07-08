Baseball: Oyama blast lifts Tigers past Swallows

Newsfrom Japan

Yusuke Oyama capped a four-run eighth-inning rally with a three-run tie-breaking home run as the Central League-leading Hanshin Tigers came from behind to beat the Yakult Swallows 6-5 on Thursday. Trailing 3-2 in the eighth in steady rain at Tokyo's Jingu Stadium, the Tigers got a leadoff runner in when former major leaguer Norichika Aoki fumbled a fly in left field for an error. Swallows reliever Noboru Shimizu (2-4) hit a batter and with two outs and runners on the corners, Tigers catcher Ryutaro Umeno's single tied it. Oyama followed by blasting his 10th homer of the year into the right-fie...