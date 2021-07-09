Disappointment, dissatisfaction at no-spectator Tokyo Olympics

Newsfrom Japan

Ticket holders for the Tokyo Olympics expressed disappointment Thursday, while corporate sponsors aired dissatisfaction, at organizers' decision to hold competitions in the capital and nearby prefectures without spectators due to a recent spike in coronavirus infections. "I'm so disappointed," said 69-year-old Masamichi Tamai, who had tickets for five events, including track and field, and tennis. Tamai, who was a spectator at the 1998 Winter Olympics in Nagano, added he was looking forward to experiencing the unique atmosphere of the games again. "They say we're at the beginning of the fifth ...