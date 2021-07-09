Tokyo stocks open lower on Wall Street fall, COVID-19 concerns

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened lower Friday, tracking overnight losses on Wall Street, with investor sentiment further dented by a fresh COVID-19 state of emergency looming for the Japanese capital. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 322.75 points, or 1.15 percent, from Thursday to 27,795.28. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 20.22 points, or 1.05 percent, at 1,900.10. Decliners were led by securities house, machinery, and service issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 109.82-83 yen compared with 109.71-81 yen ...