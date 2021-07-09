Tokyo stocks tumble in morning on fears of slow economic recovery

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks plunged Friday morning on concerns over a slow economic recovery as the Japanese capital readies for a fresh COVID-19 state of emergency amid a surge in infections. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 644.82 points, or 2.29 percent, from Thursday to 27,473.21. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 37.47 points, or 1.95 percent, at 1,882.85. Every industry category lost ground, led by marine transportation, machinery, and rubber product issues.